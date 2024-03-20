Cocoa Beach leaders mull eliminating, modifying noise ordinance

As the city commission discusses its future, Cocoa Beach's recently enacted noise ordinance faces potential modification or elimination.

Originally proposed last year in response to complaints about disruptive downtown businesses, the ordinance saw adjustments in July, including implementing extended "quiet hours" and measures to address excessive noise from establishments.

Commissioner Jeremy Hutcherson, a key advocate for the ordinance, affirmed his opposition to its repeal, emphasizing the importance of maintaining noise control standards.

"Overall, repealing the standard, I’m a definite 'no' on that," stated Hutcherson. "I don’t think reverting to no law is better than having some standard."

Despite efforts to seek clarification on the motivation behind the proposed changes, the commissioner leading the discussion declined to comment when approached by FOX 35 News.

The public will be able to express their views on the matter during the commission meeting scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.