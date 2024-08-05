Coca-Cola truck, tree involved in crash in Ocala, officials say

Stream FOX 35:

A Coca-Cola truck and a tree were involved in a crash in Ocala on Monday after Hurricane Debby made its way through town, according to the Ocala Fire Rescue.

The incident happened at around noon in the 2300 block of SE 17th St.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found eastbound lanes of SE 17th Street blocked by a tree trunk, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. Debris from the truck that sustained impact from the tree was also littered in the road.

No injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo: Ocala Fire Department

HURRICANE DEBBY DAMAGE

Crews also remedied a hydraulic fluid leak at the scene.

This is a developing story.