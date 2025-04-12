Clermont man shot and killed by deputies overnight, officials say

The Brief A Clermont man was shot and killed by deputies overnight after they responded to reports of a suspicious person, officials say. The man killed has been identified as 39-year-old Eric Escoba. Officials have confirmed the deputy involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending a review by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which they said is normal procedure.



Officer-involved shooting in Clermont

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of a suspicious person around 12:16 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Via Roma Circle.

Deputies said the individual was reported to have been standing in the roadway yelling at passing vehicles before approaching a nearby home. The man was then reported to have been pounding on a nearby resident’s door.

When officials arrived at the scene, they said they asked the man to show his hands, which he refused to do.

While trying to communicate with the man, deputies said he drew a handgun. One of the deputies then shot and killed the man, officials said.

The man killed has been identified as 39-year-old Eric Escoba.

Authorities said no other residents or deputies were injured during the incident.

What they're saying:

Officials have confirmed the deputy involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending a review by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which they said is normal procedure.

What we don't know:

The name of the deputy has not yet been released.

FOX 35 has reached out to deputies for more information on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

