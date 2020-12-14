City of Orlando issues Lake Alert for Lake Eola after elevated bacteria levels found

article

The City of Orlando is issuing a Lake Alert for Lake Eola to make residents aware of higher levels of bacteria in the lake.

As a precaution, swan boats are no longer being rented at this time.

City officials say signage will be place around the lake to make park visitors aware.

Additionally, the veterinarian for the swans at Lake Eola has been notified and will oversee the care of the birds and make sure they're in good health.

Stormwater crews are looking into how the higher bacteria levels occurred and what may have caused it. They will be taking samples in the coming days.