City of Ocala breaking ground on new first responder campus

Ocala Fire Rescue and the Ocala Police Department are breaking ground on a new first responder campus.

A ceremony will be held on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. on the 500 block of NW MLK Jr. Avenue.

In a news release, Fire Chief Shane Alexander said, "We are excited to break ground for the MLK First Responder Campus. This site will not only house the new Fire Station #3 and administration buildings, but it will be home to a centralized fire rescue logistics office, a police department substation, a community room, a fuel island and a basketball court for the community's use."