Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida

Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion.

In a press release, the brand said it wanted to offer those traveling over the Labor Day weekend some additional savings to end "summer on a high note."

"It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note," said Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K.

How to save on Circle K Fuel Day

The deal is only available on Sept. 1 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. EST. at Circle K gas stations that sell Circle K-branded fuel. Any person in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the 40-cent-per-gallon discount. The pricing on the gas pump will include the discount during the promotion time, the company said.

There are more than 100 Circle K gas stations in Florida. Visit www.circlek.com/store-locator to find locations closest to you.