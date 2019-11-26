Christmas tree at Orlando International Airport is up greeting travelers

article

With Thanksgiving week here, Orlando International Airport is experiencing one of its busiest times of the year.

But, that hasn't stopped airport officials from making sure OIA is in the holiday spirit.

The airport's 40-foot Christmas tree is now up greeting passengers.

Officials say the tree typically takes 11 hours to install and features more than 44,000 individual lights.

Other decorations were also placed throughout the airport.

In a news release, airport officials say traffic at OIA is expected to increase by 6 percent with more than 1.75 million travelers moving through during the 12-day travel period this Thanksgiving.

The most heavily traveled day is expected to be Saturday, November 30, with nearly 170,000 passengers in the terminals.