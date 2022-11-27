Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022

It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.

Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration at Lake Eola Park

Ring in the holiday season and help countdown to the lighting of the City of Orlando's Christmas tree at Lake Eola's Washington Plaza. The event will feature holiday performances at the Walt Disney Amphitheater, food trucks and a holiday market.

When: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: (Lake Eola Park) 195 North Rosalind Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

Design a Snowman Pillow

Bring the kiddos out for a fun day at the Orlando Museum where they'll get to design a snowman pillow friend. The event features learning simple sewing techniques to bring their holiday pal to life. To register for the event, click here.

When: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: (Orlando Museum of Art) 2416 N. Mills Ave. Orlando, FL 32803

The Nutcracker

Bring the family or a friend out to see the Orlando Ballet's annual favorite. The show kicks off on Dec. 2. Tickets can be purchased here.

When: Dec. 2-18, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 2 p.m., 7p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (445 South Magnolia Avenue Orlando, FL 32801)

Take a photo with Santa Claus

Capture a memory with Santa at the following malls:

Altamonte Mall: Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Book a time slot here.

Mall at Millenia: Now through Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Book a reservation here.

Volusia Mall: Now through Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Reserve a visit here.

Seminole Towne Center: Now through Dec. 24, 2022: Book a photo experience here.

Christmas Parade in Winter Park

The annual parade is back. More than 80 organizations will participate in the holiday tradition, including marching bands, local police and fire departments, scouting groups, local dignitaries and – Santa Claus!

When: Dec. 3, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Park & New England Avenues in Winter Park

Holiday Jazz Concert

The Orlando Jazz Orchestra will have guests singing along to holiday favorites including Jingle Bells, Sleigh Ride, and many more. Special guest include the award-winning acapella group RESOLVE and vocalist Chantelle Johnson. Tickets can be purchased here.

When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Where: (Harriett Coleman Center for the Arts Main Stage) 901 Highland Ave, Orlando, FL 32803

UCF's Knights Season of Joy

Join the University of Central Florida's choir for a holiday night to remember. Tickets can be purchased here.

When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (445 South Magnolia Avenue Orlando, FL 32801)

Holly Jolly Holiday Party

The abbey will be the host of a festive family day, featuring games, a screening of the movie "The Polar Express', an appearance from Santas Claus, and holiday themed drinks for and kids and adults.

When: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: The Abbey (100 S. Eola Drive Orlando, FL 32801)