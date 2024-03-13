Christie Brinkley reveals skin cancer diagnosis

article

Christie Brinkley shared on social media on Wednesday that she was recently diagnosed with skin cancer.

The Supermodel and actress said on Instagram that she recently had basal cell carcinoma removed from the side of her face.

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell carcinoma early," she wrote on March 13, adding, "And I had great doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior…"

She continued: "The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups … that is a MUST !"

The 70-year-old gained worldwide fame with her appearances as a supermodel, appearing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues, and ultimately appearing on an unprecedented three consecutive covers in 1979, 1980, and 1981. She's also an actress known for movies including, "Vacation," "Jack and Jill" and "Vegas Vacation."

She noted that she was lucky to find her cancerous spot, because she was accompanying one her daughters for a checkup.

"It wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything, but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation," she continued. "He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy!"

Basal cell carcinoma explained

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common form of skin cancer and the most frequently occurring form of all cancers.

In the U.S. alone, an estimated 3.6 million cases are diagnosed each year. BCCs arise from abnormal, uncontrolled growth of basal cells.

Brinkley concluded: "So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends!"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.