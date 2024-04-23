Christian Romero's family remembers him year after deadly crash: 'He was full of life'

It's been one year since 23-year-old Christian Romero was killed in a crash in Florida. It's been a year with an ongoing investigation and no arrest.

His family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember Romero and comfort each hour during the somber event.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 15-year-old driver in a stolen vehicle ran a red light and crashed into Romero on April 23, 2023, ultimately killing him. No arrests have been made.

"We want justice. Not only for, you know, our family, but Christian’s friends and everyone that he’s met along the way," said Dawn, Christian's mom.

She said she's been in contact with the State Attorney's Office and FHP, though she said there have been few developments in the investigation.

Friends and family gathered at his gravesite in Flagler Beach to remember their son and friend. Many wore shirts with Christian's name on it, as well as his favorite phrase: "peace, love, and prosperity."

"He was full of life. He was always on the go. Always looking for the next deal, the next buck to be made. The next adventure to be had," Dawn said.

FHP said its investigation was ongoing.

"Criminal charges are still pending and won’t be made until the entire investigation is complete," a spokesperson told FOX 35.

While a year feels like a long wait, Romero's mom said an accurate outcome is better than a fast one. Though, she believes accountability for the other driver is important.

"They made a stupid decision and, unfortunately, our son's life paid with those decisions that they made," she said.

"They have to be held responsible for that.