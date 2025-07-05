2 injured after boat collides with dock in Flagler County, officials say

The Brief A boat collided with a dock on Friday evening in Flagler County. Two people, one with life-threatenting injuries, were rescued from the water and taken to the hospital. Authorities say the incident currently remains under investigation by the FWC.



Two people were injured after a boat collided with a dock on Friday evening in Flagler County, officials say.

What happened?

What we know:

Emergency units from multiple organizations responded to a boating accident around 5 p.m. on Friday in the Intracoastal Waterway near Beverly Beach.

The organizations included the Flagler Beach Fire Department, Palm Coast Fire Department, Flagler County Fire Rescue, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

When first responders arrived at the scene, they said they saw a single pontoon boat that had collided with a dock.

Officials say two people were rescued from the water and taken to the hospital. One person was declared a trauma alert and sustained life-threatening injuries, and the second was reported to be in stable condition.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what led to the crash, how many people were on board the boat at the time and how badly the boat was damaged.

What's next:

Authorities say the incident currently remains under investigation by the FWC.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.