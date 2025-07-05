12 dogs saved by Marion County firefighters after home engulfed in flames

The Brief A fire broke out at a Marion County home on Friday night. Twelve dogs were rescued from the home by firefighters. No firefighters or civilians were reported injured at the scene.



Twelve dogs were saved by firefighters after a fire broke out at a Marion County home on Friday night.

What happened?

What we know:

Units with Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) were dispatched to reports of a residential structural fire around 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 11000 block of NE 230th Street, Ft. McCoy. The 911 caller said the mobile home was on fire with flames visible.

Units arrived at the scene of the fire around 6:48 p.m. and found a double-wide mobile home fully involved in flames.

First responders said there were dog kennels and a camper adjacent to the home. Firefighters immediately deployed multiple hose lines to protect the dogs.

Additional units arrived at the scene to assist in protecting the animals and property, and firefighters were able to save 12 dogs.

Twelve dogs were saved by firefighters after a fire broke out at a Marion County home on Friday night. (Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue)

Officials say the fire was called under control by 9:54 p.m.

No firefighters or civilians were reported injured at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators say the cause and origin of the fire currently remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.