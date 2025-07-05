2 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

The Brief A shooting took place on Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in Orange County. A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were shot. Officials say there is no threat to the public.



Two people were shot on Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in Orange County, deputies say.

What we know:

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said they responded to a call of a shooting around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday at The Baldwin apartments, which are located at 800 Lombard Street.

When they arrived at the scene, officials said they found a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s who were shot.

Both people were taken to the hospital. Deputies said the man has critical injuries, and the woman has non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a large deputy presence where the shooting took place on Saturday afternoon in Orange County.

Officials said there is no threat to the public, and all parties were accounted for at the scene of the shooting.

Investigators said there is no additional information to supply at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet shared details on what led up to the shooting, whether the two people knew each other or if any arrests have been made. It is unclear if the shooting took place between the man and woman or if another person was involved.

What's next:

FOX 35 is working to gather more information on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.