Bus catches fire in Volusia County, causing 55 to be evacuated: Officials

The Brief A bus caught fire Saturday in Volusia County. The incident took place on Interstate 95 in the area of Mile Marker 237 in Oak Hill. Fifty-five people were evacuated safely.



Fifty-five people were evacuated from a bus after it caught fire Saturday on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, officials say.

What happened?

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a bus caught fire on Saturday on I-95 in the area of Mile Marker 237 between Oak Hill and Edgewater.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Officials say the driver, a 75-year-old man, and 54 passengers were evacuated from the bus safely before firefighters arrived at the scene. Multiple units were called to respond.

The bus fire took place on Saturday in Volusia County. (Credit: Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association)

Troopers say that tow trucks are currently at the scene of the incident. Officials are asking drivers to be cautious as crews work on the road.

The inside northbound lane of I-95 is open.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet shared details on what could have possibly caused the bus to catch on fire.

What's next:

Authorities say the incident currently remains under investigation.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

FOX 35 has reached out to investigators for more information about the possible cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.