80-year-old Florida woman arrested after allegedly hitting car in Walmart parking lot, slapping driver

The Brief An 80-year-old Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly hit a woman's car in a Walmart parking lot and then slapped her across the face. Linda Frenier is facing charges including battery and robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm or weapon. Frenier is being held at the Orange County Jail.



An 80-year-old Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly hit a woman's car in a Walmart parking lot and then slapped her across the face.

What happened?

What we know:

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a reported battery at the Walmart parking lot located at 1700 South Orange Blossom Trail.

The female victim said she was driving northbound through the parking lot and had stopped at a stop sign directly behind 80-year-old Linda Frenier's car to check her phone's GPS for directions. While at the stop sign, the woman said Frenier tried to reverse out of her parking spot and struck the passenger-side door of the victim's car.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The woman said Frenier then started cursing at her and her brother before then getting out of her car, slapping her in the face, and throwing the woman's phone.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Officers said Frenier admitted to her actions and stated that she knew what she did was wrong.

Frenier was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail.

Linda Frenier, 80, was arrested on Monday and taken to the Orange County Jail. (Credit: Orange County Jail)

What's next:

Frenier is facing charges including battery and robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm or weapon.