Cheetos announces official name for the dusty cheese residue left on your fingers

article

You know how you’ll be eating a bag of Cheetos and you get that cheesy residue on your fingers? And then you want to tell someone about this phenomenon but are at a complete loss of words for how to describe this thing that has been happening to people since Cheetos were first released in 1948?

Well now you don’t have to worry, because Cheetos has given it a name!

MORE NEWS: Natural Light giving out free beer to anyone turning 21 in 2020

The dusty-cheese byproduct of eating Cheetos that consumers, for decades, have sometimes described as “Cheetos fingers” (a description that even has its own Instagram hashtag) now has an official term: Cheetle.

MORE NEWS: Click here to download the FOX 35 News app for the latest news, trending stories, and more

"Cheetle" is defined as “that orange and red dust symbolic of true Cheetos fandom,” according to a press release from Frito-Lay. In a sentence, for example, the word "Cheetle" could be used thusly: “My hands have Cheetle on them,” or, “Did you stain my shirt with Cheetle?”

Advertisement

It rolls off the tongue as easily as Cheetle does after sucking it off your fingers.

MORE NEWS: Chick-fil-A testing spicier menu in select markets, removing items

But wait — there’s more. To celebrate this newly coined term, Cheetos is rolling out a brand-new product just covered in Cheetle. For the first time ever, the beloved brand will be making ready-to-eat popcorn “that has been infused with Cheetle.”

“We’ve seen the way Cheetos lovers don their red- and orange-dusted fingers like a badge of honor, and we’re always looking for ways to help them step up their snacking game,” said Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “The only way to truly take popcorn to the next level is to add the iconic Cheetle, the cheesy dust that will entice Cheetos fans to snack on this popcorn all year long.”

MORE NEWS: Opening date announced for Blake Shelton's Orlando restaurant

The finger-staining popcorn will be available nationwide in both Cheddar and Flamin’ Hot flavors.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY FROM FOXNEWS.COM.