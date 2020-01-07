Opening date announced for Blake Shelton's Orlando restaurant

article

Mark your calendars, country fans.

Singer Blake Shelton's highly anticipated, Southern-style restaurant will be opening on April 13, 2020 in Orlando!

Ole Red Orlando will be located at ICON Park on International Drive, just a short walk away from the 400-foot Wheel.

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Country music artist Blake Shelton poses for a photo at Ole Red Nashville, a partnership he has with Ryman Hospitality Properties, on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Essential B (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media, LLC) Expand

Blake Shelton said, “We’ve brought Ole Red to some of my favorite places, and I’m excited to have another spot for country music fans to have fun with their friends and family. I think it’s impossible to visit Orlando and not have a good time, and that’s why I know Ole Red is going to fit right in.”

It's been more than a year since it was announced that Ole Red would become one of ICON Park's many restaurant choices. According to Ryman Hospitality Properties, Ole Red Orlando will bring the best of southern food, hospitality and live country music to the tourist area.

Although the complete menu for the restaurant has not been revealed, it is said to feature made-from-scratch, Shelton-inspired food including signature items such as the “Champagne of Fried Chicken." Guests can also indulge in specialty cocktails, an extensive selection of beer and wine and some Orlando-only specialties that will be announced at a later date.

The space will occupy 17,000 square feet over two levels and will seat about 500 guests.

In addition to dining, the venue will feature live music with state-of-the-art acoustics and lighting for a concert quality music experience.

Ole Red also has locations in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Nashville, Tennessee and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.