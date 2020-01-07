Chick-fil-A testing spicier menu in select markets, removing items

article

New year, new menu.

Chick-fil-A has recently announced that it will be taking certain items off its menu in select markets to make room for other, spicier selections.

The fan-favorite fast-food chain will be “bringing the heat” to those markets in 2020 with a streamlined menu that is “a little bit simpler and a whole lot spicier,” according to a blog post shared by the restaurant.

Included in the new menu will be the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, Spicy Chick-n-Strips and the Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit. Each item is made using a spicy blend of peppers and the chain’s signature grilled or breaded chicken.

The chain will be removing the original Chick-n-Strips from menus to make room for the spicy version. (Chick-fil-A)

With its new additions, however, the chain is eliminating some options to make room, albeit only in the Charlotte, N.C. market and select cities in Arizona. Customers in those areas can say goodbye to the breakfast sausage, the sunflower multigrain bagel, Original Chick-n-Strips, the Grilled Cool Wrap and the side salad.

Likewise, the hot new menu will only be rolled out in the Charlotte, N.C. area and select cities in Arizona, starting Jan 13.

Last year, the company tested a similarly spicier menu in Phoenix, and is now expanding its reach into other markets.

The chain has not yet reported whether these new items will be added to menus nationwide.

