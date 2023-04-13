Expand / Collapse search

Chase leads to crash, death investigation on SR-528 in Cocoa: deputies

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:26AM
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

COCOA, Fla. - Brevard County deputies said a pursuit led to a death investigation in Cocoa overnight.

The incident shut down all eastbound lanes of State Road 528 at State Road 520 early Thursday morning. 

Around 5 a.m., a traffic camera in the area captured video of law enforcement officers walking around with flashlights near a pickup truck on the road. The lanes reopened about an hour later.  

FOX 35 News is working to learn more information from the sheriff's office. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 