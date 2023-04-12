Reptile industry on edge after accidental killing of pregnant boa constrictor

Video of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission accidentally killing a man’s legally-owned pregnant boa constrictor, worth about $100,000, has the reptile industry in Florida on edge.

That happened while FWC officers were euthanizing nearly three dozen pythons, whose owner says he was keeping at the FWC’s direction. The FWC outlawed ownership of certain python species in 2021.

At its most recent meeting, the FWC talked about making further changes to its restricted species list.

Several local breeders and people who own reptile-focused shops told FOX 35 News they’re terrified of what could happen to their businesses.

FWC officers reacting after realizing they've killed a legal pregnant boa constrictor

None would go on camera, for fear of retribution from the state, but a group representing those business owners spoke with FOX 35. That group, American Reptile Keepers (ARK), says people in the reptile industry are truly scared.

"They’re truly scared. They’re like, ‘Should we speak out? Should we be quiet? Do I hide my animals? Do I move out of state?’" recounted Elizabeth Wisneski, the President of U.S. ARK Florida. "We’re a multi-million dollar industry in the state of Florida. It is huge. People are losing jobs, and the scary part – they’re losing their retirements. What are they going to do? This is their livelihood."

Daniel Parker, who’s also with U.S. ARK Florida, says it’s troubling to him to see the FWC killing so many snakes, instead of trying to re-home them. Pythons are legal to own in many other states.

"FWC has said, ‘Nobody is going to lose their animals, and we’re not trying to put anybody out of business.’ But as they’ve exemplified right here, people have lost their animals, and they’ve had their animals killed and had them confiscated, so how can people believe that?" said Parker.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the FWC to hear its perspective on the boa constrictor being killed but has not heard back. Video of the incident shows the officers on the scene saying they made a mistake in killing it.