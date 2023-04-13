Crews are working to put out a fire at a popular restaurant in Volusia County on Thursday morning.

Officials said the two-alarm fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at the Ocean Breeze Restaurant on Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach.

At one point, flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the business' tiki bar.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Photo courtesy of Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association)

This is a developing story. Watch Good Day Orlando for live updates.