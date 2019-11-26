Charity Guide helps you find legitimate charities

Floridians give billions of dollars to thousands of charitable organizations every year. The holiday season is the best time of year for charities to raise money, as people tend to be in a more giving mood. However, it can be tough to tell how money is used.

While many organizations use the money for services they advertise, others may mainly spend donations on salaries and overhead or can be outright scams.

On Monday, Attorney General Ashley Moody released her office’s 2019 holiday consumer protection guide with tips on how to determine whether a charity is legitimate or not. Moody says it is much easier to avoid bogus charities upfront, rather than attempting to get your money back later after you have been scammed.



“We want people on the front end to be smart. Research these organizations. Make sure they are putting that money to good use because people really need it at this time of year,” said Ashley Moody, R-Attorney General.

In addition to avoiding charity scams, the consumer protection guide has information on product recalls and online shopping tips. You can download the guide by visiting the attorney general’s website at www.MyFloridaLegal.com.