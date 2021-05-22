Central Florida woman wins $2 million days before birthday
OCALA, Fla. - A Florida woman celebrated her 51st birthday as a millionaire after winning $2 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket.
Lamadrid Chang won the top prize on the 100X THE CASH scratch-off game. She bought the winning ticket at the Winn-Dixie at 184 Marion Oaks Blvd. in Ocala.
Chang chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump sum of $1,780,000.
The retailer will receive $4,000 for selling the winning ticket.
To make the win even sweeter, it came just 5 days before her 51st birthday, lottery officials said. The game costs $10 a ticket.
