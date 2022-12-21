Central Florida woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket before Christmas
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman got an early Christmas gift after winning $1 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket!
Karen Gibbons, 61, of Sebastian, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Gibbons purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 13435 US Highway 1 in Sebastian.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.