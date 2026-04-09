Death investigation underway as body found floating in Indian River: Titusville Police

The Brief Titusville Police have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered floating in the Indian River on Thursday morning. Authorities were alerted to the scene just before noon on April 9, though the circumstances leading up to the discovery remain unknown. As of now, the individual has not been publicly identified, and detectives are working to determine the cause of death.



Titusville Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found floating in the Indian River.

Police received a call just before noon, April 9, regarding a body floating in the Indian River.

What we know:

Officers found a man approximately five feet from the shore, the department said.

It's not known what led to the body being in the river. The person has not been publicly identified at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.