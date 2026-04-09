Death investigation underway as body found floating in Indian River: Titusville Police
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found floating in the Indian River.
Police received a call just before noon, April 9, regarding a body floating in the Indian River.
What we know:
Officers found a man approximately five feet from the shore, the department said.
It's not known what led to the body being in the river. The person has not been publicly identified at this time.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Titusville Police Department.