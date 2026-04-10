Immigrant in US illegally accused of killing South Florida store clerk, authorities say

The Brief A man in the U.S. illegally is accused of killing a South Florida store clerk after a hammer attack. The confrontation escalated outside a gas station, and the victim was killed in broad daylight. Authorities say he had a prior deportation order and is now in custody on murder charges.



A man in the United States illegally who previously had a deportation order is accused of killing a South Florida store clerk.

The attack began after he allegedly smashed a car window with a hammer, authorities said.

The backstory:

Investigators said the confrontation unfolded outside a gas station when the clerk stepped outside after the suspect began damaging a vehicle.

The suspect then allegedly turned on the woman and beat her to death in broad daylight, according to officials. The victim, a mother of two, died at the scene.

Rolbert Joachin, 40, was arrested and charged with killing a woman on April 2 in Fort Myers.

Authorities identified the suspect as Rolbert Joachin, 40, a Haitian national who entered the United States by boat near Key West in August 2022 and was ordered deported by a federal judge the following month.

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He later received Temporary Protected Status, which allowed him to remain in Florida, officials said. That status has since been revoked following his arrest.

Officials said the suspect was taken into custody last Friday and is being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer as state prosecutors pursue murder charges. His removal proceedings are expected to resume after the criminal case concludes, according to federal officials.

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Investigators said the incident began when the suspect was allegedly striking a vehicle with a hammer outside the store. When the clerk confronted him, authorities said he attacked her.

The case has drawn national attention, including social media commentary from President Donald Trump, who criticized the immigration program that allowed the suspect to remain in the country after his earlier deportation order.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and have not released a possible motive.