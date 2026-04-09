Orlando-area Google results flooded with fake HVAC repair websites

The Brief Right now, if you search for something like "AC repair Orlando" on Google – many of the sites that could appear first are not advertising real companies. That means you could wind up inviting someone into your home who isn't licensed or insured. This article includes information on how to protect yourself.



Right now, when you search for HVAC companies in Orlando, you’re likely to get an AI-generated website for a fake company.

There are dozens that have flooded Google’s front pages, making reputable sites harder to find. These websites have, in some cases, identical formats, with identical fake reviews, and are stuffed with search-engine optimized phrases.

Orlando addresses, phone numbers

Why you should care:

They include Orlando-based addresses, but in some cases those go to other businesses like Lowe’s or Publix; in other cases they lead to vacant buildings; others go to neighborhoods.

The fake sites also have phone numbers with Orlando area codes.

FOX 35 News reporter Marie Edinger called several of them, and each time, it was forwarded elsewhere.

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Even if you do get forwarded to an HVAC repair technician who can provide license and insurance numbers, it won’t be with the company you thought you were calling. That makes it harder to verify who you’re talking with, and whether they are who they claim to be — or even whether the license number they provide belongs to them.

For instance, after calling a number associated with the HVAC More Air Conditioning Repair website, I got texts from a number I never dialed, saying they're with a company called Ace Solves It All. The direct website for that company lists a different phone number entirely.

Fake BBB Accreditation

Some of the fake sites claim to have A+ rankings and accreditation with the BBB.

The CEO of the Better Business Bureau, Holly Salmons, says their logo is meant to show customers that the company has been vetted and verified. Misuse of that sign can be damaging.

"We don't want Better Business Bureau’s name to be taken advantage of or used to mislead consumers," she said. "We would escalate those trademark infringements if the situation warranted.

Salmons recommends checking the company’s name on the BBB website to verify the business is really on there and accredited.

Attempt to take action

Chris Elsis Jr. has been in the HVAC business for about 30 years. In 2024, he decided to open his own company.

He did well, bringing in around $150,000 a month, until January of this year, when his phone stopped ringing and his website traffic ground to a screeching halt.

"The consumers have to remember that they're inviting someone into their home. They need to protect themselves."

Reporting to Google

What you can do:

Elsis has been doing all he can to report the fake sites to Google and get them taken down. He’s had some success – but not enough to keep his business afloat.

"The problem is it takes time," he said. And by that time comes, I won't have any customers left or any new customers coming in."

Edinger spoke to a website developer and digital marketing specialist about the process Google goes through to remove fake listings from their search engine.

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Eric Pulizzano, head of Brain Buzz Marketing, agreed it appears someone has been spamming the Orlando market with fake sites. He says Google is supposed to prevent that from happening.

"You're supposed to have high quality content. You're supposed to have a domain that has existed for years. Those are the things that are supposed to show up," he said.

Google asks people to report an illegitimate page to their Safe Browsing page. That service is meant to protect people from unsafe sites and apps, but it can take days or weeks for those reports to process.

Google has not responded to FOX 35’s request for comment.

Other tips

On top of checking with the BBB, you should also check the company’s name with the Florida Division of Corporations.

Each HVAC business should also have their license number displayed on their website, as is legally required in Florida.

Salmons also recommends getting multiple estimates for work.

She also says it’s a good idea to make a list of licensed and insured companies for various problems before you actually run into an emergency. That way, when you need home service, you already know who to call.