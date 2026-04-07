Dozens of horses found abused at Marion County animal rescue, deputies say; owners arrested

The Brief The owners of an animal rescue in Ocala have been arrested after nearly 70 neglected horses were seized from the property, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. According to investigators, dozens of horses were found in poor condition at Happy Valley Horse Rescue late last year. Janine Chaux, 58, and David Palacio, 57, are facing 22 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 16 counts of animal cruelty.



The owners of an animal rescue in Ocala have been arrested after nearly 70 neglected horses were found on the property.

Janine Chaux, 58, and David Palacio, 57, are facing 22 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 16 counts of animal cruelty, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

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The backstory:

In a report released Monday, the sheriff's office said investigators began looking into Happy Valley Horse Rescue last year after receiving an anonymous complaint about neglected horses on the property.

Investigators visited the rescue on 95th Avenue Road on Nov. 4 and talked with owners Janine Chaux, 58, and David Palacio, who offered to give them a tour of the property and show them the horses.

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Dozens of horses found neglected, emaciated

During the investigation, investigators found that most of the horses were underweight and appeared to be in pain when walking, according to the sheriff's office. They also said they found the stalls in the barn had excrement that had not been cleared and soiled bedding.

Dozens of horses were found neglected at Happy Valley Horse Rescue in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. (Credit: MCSO)

Chaux and Palacio "could not explain the neglect," and they were unable to give investigators a total number of horses on the property, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators searched Happy Valley Horse Rescue later that week and found 69 horses on the property. An additional 17 horses in Chaux's care were found on a neighboring property, and they also showed signs of neglect, according to the sheriff's office.

A veterinarian examined the horses and found that more than 30 of them were emaciated or nearly emaciated, the sheriff's office said. Two horses were in such poor condition that medical professionals "determined that euthanasia was the most humane option," the sheriff's office release said.

The horses were seized and taken to the Marion County Sheriff's Office Agriculture Investigations Farm where they were rehabilitated after receiving treatment and care.

Chaux and Palacio were arrested Monday and taken to the Marion County Jail.