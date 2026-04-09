Cocoa Beach air show returns this weekend with high-flying Blue Angels

The Brief The annual Air Dot Show Coco Beach will take place April 11-12 in Cocoa Beach. The main attraction will be the U.S. Navy Blue Angels performing loops and inverted rolls. The event will also commemorate America's 250th anniversary.



The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline this year's Cocoa Beach air show, which returns to the Space Coast this weekend.

The annual Air Dot Show Cocoa Beach will be held April 11-12 and feature several thrilling aerial demonstrations.

The event will also commemorate America's 250th anniversary.

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What we know:

The aerial part of the show will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Lori Wilson Park will serve as the show center, but the demonstrations will be visible from Cocoa Beach Pier to Minutemen Causeway.

The Blue Angels will perform formation and solo maneuvers in F-18 Super Hornets, including a four-jet formation that includes loops and inverted rolls while the aircraft wingtips are two feet apart.

Other aerial performers on the lineup include the F-16 Viper Demo Team, the B-52 Stratofortess, the 920th Rescue Wing, SOCOM Para-Commandos and the Air Force Heritage Flight.

This weekend's air show will mark the first time the Blue Angels have flown over the Space Coast in five years.

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What to know before you go

Free viewing is available from the beach. Ticketed viewing options are also available with prices ranging from $37.50 to $199.

Cocoa Beach is expected to be busy and officials recommend arriving early for parking.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic on A1A and State Road 520 on both days of the air show.