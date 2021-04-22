Central Florida woman wins $1 million on lucky scratch-off ticket

article

A Central Florida woman is $1 million richer after scoring the top prize from a scratch-off ticket!

Lottery officials say Erica Reyes, 37, of Apopka, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $880,000.

Reyes purchased the winning ticket from the Liquor Master Discount Liquor, located at 901 East Semoran Boulevard in Apopka. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

