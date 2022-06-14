Central Florida woman wins $1 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

article

A Lake County woman recently claimed a top prize of $1 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Officials said Kimberly Elbers, 58, of Leesburg, bought her winning $50 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket from a Publix on North 14th Street:

The grocery store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Elbers chose to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Photo via The Florida Lottery

The $50 game launched in February and according to lottery records, it has one more top prize of $25 million remaining and 105 $1 million prizes.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.