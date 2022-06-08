Orange County woman wins $1 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off

article

An Orange County woman recently won $1 million after playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Lottery officials announced Wednesday that Florenda Zelaya, 50, of Apopka claimed one of the top prizes of the 500X THE CASH game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The Florida Lottery said she bought the scratch-off from the All In One Deli on East Semoran Boulevard in Apopka. The location will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

FOX 35 News reported Tuesday when a Florida man in Bonita Springs won the game's largest top prize – $25 million. The winner, identified as George Demetriades, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $20,560,000.

The $50 game launched in February and according to lottery records, it has one more top prize of $25 million remaining and 106 $1 million prizes.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.