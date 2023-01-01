Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

article

What better way to ring in the New Year than with new life? A couple of Central Florida hospitals welcomed in New Year's babies shortly after the clock struck 12.

Orlando

Orlando Health welcomed in baby girl Olivia who was born at 12:23 a.m. weighing seven pounds, six ounces and measuring 18 inches long. Pictured below are parents Jen and Brenton.

Photo courtesy: Orlando Health

Advent Health delivered its first baby of the new year. Baby boy Shabinsky was born at 3:04 a.m. to parents Kettia Maxi and Jean Guerrier from Orlando. Shabinsky weighs 8 pounds, 9.6 ounces and is 21 inches long.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Advent Health

Brevard County

Baby Oliver was born shortly after midnight at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Brevard County. Oliver was born at 12:17 a.m. weighing seven pounds, seven ounces, and is 19.5 inches long. He is the first child to parents Josh and Ashley.

Photo courtesy: Cape Canaveral Hospital

At Holmes Regional Hospital in Melbourne, three babies were welcomed into the world on New Years Day.

Baby Johnny was born at 1:06 a.m. and weighs 10 pounds and measures 21.25 inches. His mom, Mary said she initially thought he would arrive around Christmas, but Johnny had other plans.

"By the time New Year’s came, I really wasn’t thinking about it but then on New Year’s Eve, my water broke, I went into labor, we came to Holmes Regional Medical Center, and we were thinking is it going to be a 2022 or a 2023 baby," she said.

Credit: Health First

Baby Ruben was born at Holmes Regional Medical Center at 2:01 a.m. and weighs 6 pounds, 1 ounce, measuring at 19.25 inches.

Credit: Health First

Baby Jakai was born at Holmes Regional Medical Center at 5:31 a.m. and weights 9 pounds, 3.8 ounces, measuring at 21 inches.