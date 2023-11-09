Veteran Day discounts 2023: Central Florida free meals and freebies

article

Veterans Day is a time to honor and express gratitude to the brave men and women who have selflessly served our country in the armed forces. It is also a day for those men and women to receive discounts and freebies for their heroic service.

Here are some of the theme park deals being offered to veterans in Central Florida.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Will extend the Military Annual Pass to include veterans as well as active-duty military through November 12. Veterans who purchase the pass will enjoy unlimited admission through the end of 2024.

Dezerland Park

Will grant free entrance to the Orlando Auto Museum on Saturday, November 11. Guests accompanying military members can purchase tickets for 50 percent off the retail price.

Central Florida Zoo

Veterans will have free admission to the Central Florida Zoo on November 11 and 12.

Icon Park

Will offer its ongoing military discount and active and retired members of the military will receive 25% off admission to The Wheel.

Legoland

is honoring veterans by offering them a free day at the park and 50% off tickets for up to six guests visiting with them.

Denny's

Denny's will offer those with a valid military ID a free Grand Slam breakfast.

Pilot Flying J

Will offer $12 meal deals to all service members and their families in the myRewards Plus app.

IHOP

Will be giving veterans and active-duty military free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancakes entrée or Pancake Combo on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dunkin Donuts

On Nov 11, Dunkin Donuts will give all retired and active military a free doughnut of their choice.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving free boneless wings to veterans and current armed services members with valid ID.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral locations will give active military and veterans a free Military Appreciation Night dinner on Monday starting at 5 p.m.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme locations on Saturday will give veterans and active military personnel a free doughnut and a free small hot or iced coffee.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse weill give a free Bloomin' Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entrée in-restaurant.

Fazoli's

Fazoli's will give a free spaghetti dinner with a meat or marinara entrée.

Starbucks

On Saturday, Starbucks will give a free tall 12-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee to veterans.

Applebees

Applebees will give a free entree to veterans when they dine-in on Saturday.

Hooters

Hooter's will give a free entree to veterans who purchase a beverage at participating locations.

Red Robin

Veterans can get a free burger and fries at participating Red Robin restaurants.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill will give out a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp to veterans on Saturday.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster will give all veterans, active-duty military and reservists a meal voucher for a Veterans Shrimp & Chips dinner.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will give out vouchers in the stores' parking lots on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They can redeem their dinner vouchers at a later date.

Zaxby's

On Nov 11, Zaxby reward members can get a free signature sandwich or spicy signature sandwich when ordering in the chain's app or in-store.