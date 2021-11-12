Central Florida True Crime Files: Search for killer of Susan Perkins

Susan Perkins was last seen 17 years ago.

She was at her friend’s salon in Altamonte Springs, helping her tint a window. Altamonte Police say that’s when a masked gunman with a rifle forced them into Susan’s car and had her drive to a nearby bank.

There he made Susan take money out. Police say the suspect then forced both Susan and her friend into the trunk of her own car. Susan’s friend was able to jump out, when Susan jumped she hit her head.

Her sister remembers getting the call from the police that day, August 13, 2004.

"I remember the police officer saying my sister was involved in, he used the word ‘accident,’" said Sara Wakefield, Susan’s sister. "I kept saying ‘she’s okay right?’ He said I think she’s going to be ok I’ll call you with more information."

The injury proved to be too traumatic; Susan died soon after.

"I’m not an extremely spiritual person, but I felt her. I knew she was there, I held her hand, then they moved her upstairs and I remember going in to see her, and I couldn’t feel her – like she wasn’t there," said Wakefield.

Police recovered Susan’s car in a nearby wooded area, but the suspect is still out there.

Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

In the meantime, Susan’s family thinks about all the moments she’s missing and will miss out on.

"Not just with my family, but with her boy, who’s grown up to become such wonderful, wonderful young men," said Wakefield. "Every big event I feel like I’m getting further and further away from her because she’s not here for those events."

