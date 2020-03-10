Central Florida schools suspend student field trips involving air travel amid coronavirus concerns

article

On Tuesday, several school districts announced the suspension of student field trips as coronavirus concerns increase.

The Brevard County School District, Volusia County Schools, and the Seminole County School District said that all student field trips involving air travel have been suspended immediately. This will last through the end of the current school year. District and school staff will work with parents and travel companies on appropriate cancellation arrangements.

MORE NEWS: University of Florida recommends instructors move courses online amid coronavirus concerns

Superintendents across Central Florida are monitoring COVID-19.

Check back with FOX 35 News as more school districts make announcements regarding the coronavirus.

SEE FOX 35'S COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest on COVID-19.

Advertisement

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live