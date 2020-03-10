University of Florida recommends instructors move courses online amid coronavirus concerns

article

The University of Florida (UF) is recommending that instructors move their courses from in-classroom instruction to online courses due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

Provost Joe Glover sent a memo to academic deans with the suggestion that is effective immediately.

"While this is not a requirement at this time, there is a strong probability that it will become a requirement before the end of the spring semester, and so instructors are encouraged to transition now," a statement on UF's website reads.

Instructors are encouraged to be prepared to make the transition now.

"The university will make every effort to be considerate of instructor and student concerns during this unprecedented situation. Instructors are strongly encouraged to be similarly considerate of student concerns."

As of now, the university is planning to deliver the usual summer sessions.