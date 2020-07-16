Central Florida school prepares outdoor classroom to prevent COVID-19 spread among students

An elementary school in Melbourne, Florida, is preparing for the return to in-person education this fall by creating an outdoor classroom to lower the chances of coronavirus spread.

This video shows students at Suntree Elementary School spreading mulch for an outdoor classroom. Donors and volunteers helped make the alternative classroom possible, which included picnic tables instead of desks.

The Florida Department of Education is ordering districts to reopen all brick and mortar schools five days a week and offer full services starting in August.

As of July 15, Florida had reported 301,810 cases of the coronavirus and 4,521 deaths.

