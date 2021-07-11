Central Florida school districts to hold job fairs this week

Orange County Public Schools is holding a job fair on Monday.

They said that they are looking to hire 100 bus drivers and ten diesel mechanics.

Driver positions are available at all six locations throughout the county and mechanics are needed at three major garages in Lake Nona, Pine Hills, and Hanging Moss.

According to the district, these jobs will pay from $13.24 to $15.84 an hour and will offer benefits, including paid training to get a CDL license. Mechanics can specifically earn from $14.85 to $23.54 per hour and those are 12-month positions.

The fair is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pine Hills bus depot at 5140 N. Pine Hills Rd. in Orlando. Pre-registration is preferred, the school district said. Do so at www.jobs.ocps.net.

MORE NEWS: Disney World announces 2021 holiday festivities at the parks

"I’m looking for extra income," John Williams from Ocoee told FOX 35 at the job fair. "I’m retired."

"There always is a shortage and it’s a national dilemma that we all face for commercial-licensed drivers, but we want to make sure we have enough," OCPS Senior Director of Transportation Services Bill Wen said. The district wants to make sure there are enough drivers this school year to cover those who are out sick or to replace those who are about to retire.

Interviews were done on the spot but the district wants more people to apply. About 20 people pre-registered for a position and about 10 people showed up for interviews in the first hour of the job fair.

"(It’s going) slower than we would like," Wen said. "Knowing where we are, we’re competing with a lot of other people looking for the same thing, other school districts nearby as well as LYNX, Disney and others as well."

WATCH: Video shows bystanders rushing to stop carnival ride from falling over

Brevard County Public Schools is also holding a two-day career fair this week.

They said that they are looking to hire more than 60 school bus drivers and dozens of substitute teachers.

The fair is behind held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at their district headquarters in Viera.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.