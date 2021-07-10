Video shows bystanders rushing to stop carnival ride from falling over

article

Videos posted to social media show the moment a group of people ran to hold down a carnival ride that appeared to be in danger of tipping over with riders on board.

It happened at the 95th Annual National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan on Thursday. Videos show the ‘Magic Carpet’ pendulum ride starting to sway back and forth.

"The ride appeared to come loose from its foundation, but the cause is not yet clear, FOX News reports.

Bystanders near the ride jumped into action, holding the ride down by its rails to try and stabilize it. The ride came to a stop moments later.

Joy Ogemaw shared videos of the incident with FOX 35 News. She says her friend Summer and her 10-year-old daughter were in the front row at the time.

"I thought it was going to fall backwards into the river and they’d all be trapped," Ogemaw said. "My hands were shaking and I didn’t know what to do. When it started slamming on the ground my sister was screaming for me to stay back and get away."

Ogemaw says her friend who was on the ride could feel it moving back and forth and knew something wasn’t right but stayed calm so her daughter wouldn't be scared.

Operators shut the ride down after everyone was safely on the ground. It was disassembled by Friday morning, Wood TV reported.

No one reported any injuries from the incident.

