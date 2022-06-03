Central Florida remains in path of possible tropical storm this weekend: Latest track, models

A system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen into our first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season – and it's taking aim at Florida.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of Central and Southern Florida, including Polk, Osceola and Brevard counties, according to the National Hurricane Center on Friday. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says the system, which could become Tropical Storm Alex on Friday, will bring big rain to our area on Saturday. That is why we have declared Saturday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

"There's also a secondary risk of some of the rain bands moving in from South Florida that could produce a few very isolated tornadoes."

A Flood watch in effect for Osceola, Brevard and Polk until 3 a.m. Sunday. Orlando is expected to get up to 1-inch of rain. Brevard County could get between 2 - 4 inches.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas

Florida Bay

West coast of Florida south of the Middle of Longboat Key to Card Sound Bridge

East coast of Florida south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Card Sound Bridge

Lake Okeechobee

Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, and Mayabeque

Northwestern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Matanzas and the Isle of Youth

According to King, the system is expected to reach maximum sustained winds of 45 mph by the time it reaches Florida on Saturday around 2 a.m. By 2 p.m., the system is estimated to be around the Treasure Coast and then moving out to sea.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts another above-average Atlantic hurricane season for the 2022 season, which runs June 1 - Nov. 30 – marking the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.

This season, NOAA anticipates between 14 and 21 named storms, and between 6-10 of those becoming hurricanes. Of those 10, NOAA said three to six could become major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5).

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.