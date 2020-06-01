Central Florida police vehicle fatally hit pedestrian while responding to call, FHP says

A police vehicle in Orange City fatally struck a female pedestrian who was crossing the street Monday shortly after midnight, Florida troopers say.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a marked Orange City Police SUV was responding to a call on the southbound lanes of Enterprise Road.

They said that a 51-year-old woman was attempting to cross the street from west to east -- not traveling in a crosswalk -- when she was struck.

She reportedly died at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Protests across the country, including in Central Florida, demand justice in the name of George Floyd

The driver of the patrol vehicle has been identified as Orange City Police Sergeant Jordan Herzog.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

Advertisement

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.