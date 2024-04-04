Central Florida nonprofit organization to honor mothers during elegant Mother's Day gathering

Stream FOX 35 News

A nonprofit organization based in Central Florida will honor local mothers with an elegant all-white gathering next month.

The Mane Mission Foundation has announced its plans to host a Mother's Day Prayer Breakfast on May 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Apopka.

Attendees can expect a setting filled with "love, prayers, and delightful cuisine," event organizers say, along with special guest entertainment.

With a focus on uplifting and empowering women throughout Central Florida, the foundation aims to highlight the significance of prayer while fostering community unity to celebrate the resilience, strength, and contributions of women.

General admission begins at $45.