Happy ‘howlidays’: Shelter dogs pick out their own toys for Christmas

A video showing shelter dogs choosing their Christmas gifts is the most wholesome content you didn’t know you needed this holiday season.

Dogs Trust Ireland’s Rehoming Center in Dublin brought Christmas to its furry wards early this year, allowing the dogs to pick out a brand new toy.

One of the dogs choosing its Christmas toy.

In the video, several dogs are seen running around, appearing deliriously happy, as they sniffed through and tested out the perfect toy.

"We hope watching the dogs pick their own present puts a much-deserved smile on your face," Dogs Trust Ireland said.

Storyful contributed to this report.