Central Florida man dies in skateboarding accident, deputies say

A man died in a skateboarding accident in Central Florida, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that 40-year-old Joshua Lloyd was riding his skateboard on Sunday evening in the area of Rookery Avenue and Phonetia Drive.

They said that at one point, he was lost control of his board and fell on the pavement, severely injuring his head.

He was reportedly flown to a hospital for treatment but on Monday, he succumbed to his injuries.

