Central Florida firefighters recognized for saving woman's life during fire at her residence

A group of Central Florida firefighters was recognized for their bravery on Tuesday after saving a woman's life.

The city of New Smyrna Beach said that fire units were dispatched to a residence on Andrea Drive on August 13th. They found smoke coming from the roof of a unit and a man on scene said that his parents were still inside.

They said that the firefighters, who belong to the crew of Engine 53, made entry into the unit and located an unresponsive female victim on the couch. She was carried out to the front of the structure and was given treatment. She ended up being transported to Advent Health New Smyrna Beach and has since made a full recovery.

“When victims are exposed to fire and smoke, there are only a few minutes of time in which the victim can survive," said Shawn VanDemark, Fire Chief of the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department. “As the minutes tick away, the chance of survival diminishes quickly. The quick actions of these three firefighters, surely saved the victim’s life on that evening.”

The firefighters were reportedly recognized for their life-saving efforts on Tuesday, September 8th at the New Smyrna Beach City Commission Meeting.

