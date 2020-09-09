Polk deputy responds to call about alligator in shed, realizes it was a pool float

article

A deputy in Polk County responded to a call about a possible alligator in a shed, but quickly realized it would be easy to subdue.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Trexler responded to the 911 call, prepared to find a large reptile.

Instead, he found a pool float.

"He came... he saw... he conquered the beast," the sheriff's office wrote. "He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally. The gator turned out to be a pool floatie."

They ended their post with a hashtag reading, "Tune in next time when he wrestles a pool noodle."