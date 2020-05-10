Central Florida families celebrate Mother's Day despite coronavirus worries

article

Social distancing, people wearing masks, warning signs stuck in the grass. Mothers’ Day in 2020 was not a typical holiday.

“Absolutely a different type of Mothers' Day!” agreed Cheryl Hamilla, who was out celebrating with her family.

Some people in downtown Winter Park said it was tough trying to make the weekend special. Bobby Barton told FOX 35 Orlando that "it was definitely a bit more challenging especially trying to plan this a week or so out. Especially when people were trying to figure out if they were going to open, what the timeline was to open."

Park Avenue was closed to vehicle traffic, enticing people to come out as the state began to reopen. Patrons strolled up and down the street, having to stay at least 6-feet apart, with indoor spaces capped at 25-percent capacity.

22 businesses were doing outside sales and seating during the Mothers’ Day weekend in downtown Winter Park. Managers said business was good.

MORE NEWS: 595 more coronavirus cases reported, as well as another 6 deaths, by Florida health officials

“We took limited reservations, allowed for walk-ins. I think we'll be full all day, sold out,” said Michael Schwartz, at Pannullo's Italian Restaurant. "We're hoping to recoup some of the business we lost due to the unfortunate circumstances of the last two months.”

Advertisement

Many families also said they'd gotten closer over the last few months.

“We're definitely spending a lot more time together,” said Cheryl Hamilla, “so that's a blessing!”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando