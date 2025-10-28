Central Florida county, municipal elections on Nov. 4

There are elections around Central Florida next Tuesday to determine some city races and amendments. State and federal elections won't happen again until 2026 except for a couple of special elections for state house and senate seats later this year.

You can vote in person on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 4, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

ORANGE COUNTY

Orlando City Commission District 1

Manny Acosta

Jim Gray

Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund

Tom Keen

Orlando City Commission District 3

Samuel Chambers

Roger Chapin

Chris Durant

Kimberly Kiss

Mira Tanna

Orlando City Commission District 5

Lawanna Gelzer

Regina I. Hi l

Shan Rose

BREVARD COUNTY

Town of Indialantic Town Council, Seat 1

Julie McKnight

Guy Harvey Newman

Town of Melbourne Beach Town Commission (2 Seats Available)

Terry Cronin

Bruce Larson

Sherri Quarrie

Steve Walters

Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 1

Amend Residency Requirement and Providing for Forfeiture of Office for Malfeasance or Misfeasance

Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 2

Provide When Elected Commissioners Shall Assume Office and Minimum Term Limitations

Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 3

Time Period for Commissioner to Serve as a Result of an Appointment Due to Vacancy

Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 4

Provide that Candidates Receiving Largest Number of Votes Elected to the Longest Terms.

Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 5

Removing the Town Commission's Authority to Appoint, Suspend, or Remove Town Clerk

Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 6

Removing the Town Commission’s Authority to Fix Salary of Town Clerk

Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 7

Provide for Vice-Mayor’s Duties if Mayor is Unable or Unwilling to Perform Duties

Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 8

Clarify the Requirement for Commission to Vote to Adjourn

Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 9

Providing Town Attorney’s Salary/Contract be Fixed and Approved by Commission

Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 10

Amending the Town Charter to Define Unacceptable Gift and Specifying Applicable Florida Statues

Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 11

Replacing "He" and "His" and Including "He or She" or "His and Her"

Town of Melbourne Village Town Council (3 Seats Available)

Norton Muzzone

Scott Perrine

Port Malabar Holiday Park Trustee, Group 7

Timothy J Jones

Joan Occhionero

Barefoot Bay Recreation District Referendum — Pickleball Courts

YES

NO

LAKE COUNTY

Clermont City Council Seat 2 (Vote For 1)

Bryan L. Bain

Tod Howard

Groveland City Council District 4 (Vote For 1)

Michael C. Jaycox

Jim O'Neil

Groveland Ordinance 2025-13

Mayor and Council Member Term Limits and 4-Year Terms of Office

Groveland Ordinance 2025-14

Citizen Authority to Require Reconsideration of Certain Ordinances and Resolutions

Groveland Ordinance 2025-15

Compensation of the City Manager

Groveland Ordinance 2025-16

Restriction on Contracting between the Date of Election and Investiture of Newly Elected Council Members

Groveland Ordinance 2025-17

Citizen Involvement

Groveland Ordinance 2025-18

Appointment of City Attorney by City Council

Groveland Ordinance 2025-19

Charter Amendment Ordinance 2025-19 Forfeiture of Office

Mascotte City Council Seat 1 (Vote For 1)

Robin Hughes

Barbara Krull

Mascotte City Council Seat 5 (Vote For 1)

Randy L. Brasher

Sharee Virginia Hodge

Montverde Town Council (Vote For 2)

Allan Hartle

Judy Ley

Grant Roberts

Bryan Rubio

Montverde Ordinance 2025-57

Supermajority Vote Of Town Council That Increases Allowable Density Within Municipal Boundaries

Tavares City Council Seat 4

Lou Buigas

Doug Keown

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Lake Helen Mayor

Vernon Burton

Roger Eckert

Lake Helen City Commission Zone 3

Sean Abshire

Lynda Donato

New Smyrna Beach Charter Amendment Question 1

Changing The Term Length Of Mayor Of The City Of New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach Charter Amendment Question 2

Allowing A Candidate To Be Elected In A Primary If Majority Vote Obtained

New Smyrna Beach Charter Amendment Question 3

Changing The City Clerk’s Employment Classification From Charter Officer To Department Head

New Smyrna Beach Charter Amendment Question 4

Setting The Salary Of The City Commission By Charter And Increasing The Salary

New Smyrna Beach Charter Amendment Question 5

Prioritizing, But Not Mandating, Historic Preservation In The City Of New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach Charter Amendment Question 6

Establishing Cultural Arts As A Priority For The City Of New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach Charter Amendment Question 7

Mandating That The Charter Be Reviewed At Least Once Every 10 Years