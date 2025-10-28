Central Florida county, municipal elections on Nov. 4
ORLANDO, Fla. - There are elections around Central Florida next Tuesday to determine some city races and amendments. State and federal elections won't happen again until 2026 except for a couple of special elections for state house and senate seats later this year.
You can vote in person on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 4, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY
Orlando City Commission District 1
- Manny Acosta
- Jim Gray
- Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund
- Tom Keen
Orlando City Commission District 3
- Samuel Chambers
- Roger Chapin
- Chris Durant
- Kimberly Kiss
- Mira Tanna
Orlando City Commission District 5
- Lawanna Gelzer
- Regina I. Hi l
- Shan Rose
BREVARD COUNTY
Town of Indialantic Town Council, Seat 1
- Julie McKnight
- Guy Harvey Newman
Town of Melbourne Beach Town Commission (2 Seats Available)
- Terry Cronin
- Bruce Larson
- Sherri Quarrie
- Steve Walters
Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 1
Amend Residency Requirement and Providing for Forfeiture of Office for Malfeasance or Misfeasance
Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 2
Provide When Elected Commissioners Shall Assume Office and Minimum Term Limitations
Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 3
Time Period for Commissioner to Serve as a Result of an Appointment Due to Vacancy
Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 4
Provide that Candidates Receiving Largest Number of Votes Elected to the Longest Terms.
Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 5
Removing the Town Commission's Authority to Appoint, Suspend, or Remove Town Clerk
Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 6
Removing the Town Commission’s Authority to Fix Salary of Town Clerk
Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 7
Provide for Vice-Mayor’s Duties if Mayor is Unable or Unwilling to Perform Duties
Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 8
Clarify the Requirement for Commission to Vote to Adjourn
Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 9
Providing Town Attorney’s Salary/Contract be Fixed and Approved by Commission
Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 10
Amending the Town Charter to Define Unacceptable Gift and Specifying Applicable Florida Statues
Town of Melbourne Beach Town Charter Amendment Question 11
Replacing "He" and "His" and Including "He or She" or "His and Her"
Town of Melbourne Village Town Council (3 Seats Available)
- Norton Muzzone
- Scott Perrine
Port Malabar Holiday Park Trustee, Group 7
- Timothy J Jones
- Joan Occhionero
Barefoot Bay Recreation District Referendum — Pickleball Courts
- YES
- NO
LAKE COUNTY
Clermont City Council Seat 2 (Vote For 1)
- Bryan L. Bain
- Tod Howard
Groveland City Council District 4 (Vote For 1)
- Michael C. Jaycox
- Jim O'Neil
Groveland Ordinance 2025-13
Mayor and Council Member Term Limits and 4-Year Terms of Office
Groveland Ordinance 2025-14
Citizen Authority to Require Reconsideration of Certain Ordinances and Resolutions
Groveland Ordinance 2025-15
Compensation of the City Manager
Groveland Ordinance 2025-16
Restriction on Contracting between the Date of Election and Investiture of Newly Elected Council Members
Groveland Ordinance 2025-17
Groveland Ordinance 2025-18
Appointment of City Attorney by City Council
Groveland Ordinance 2025-19
Charter Amendment Ordinance 2025-19 Forfeiture of Office
Mascotte City Council Seat 1 (Vote For 1)
- Robin Hughes
- Barbara Krull
Mascotte City Council Seat 5 (Vote For 1)
- Randy L. Brasher
- Sharee Virginia Hodge
Montverde Town Council (Vote For 2)
- Allan Hartle
- Judy Ley
- Grant Roberts
- Bryan Rubio
Montverde Ordinance 2025-57
Supermajority Vote Of Town Council That Increases Allowable Density Within Municipal Boundaries
Tavares City Council Seat 4
- Lou Buigas
- Doug Keown
VOLUSIA COUNTY
Lake Helen Mayor
- Vernon Burton
- Roger Eckert
Lake Helen City Commission Zone 3
- Sean Abshire
- Lynda Donato
New Smyrna Beach Charter Amendment Question 1
Changing The Term Length Of Mayor Of The City Of New Smyrna Beach
New Smyrna Beach Charter Amendment Question 2
Allowing A Candidate To Be Elected In A Primary If Majority Vote Obtained
New Smyrna Beach Charter Amendment Question 3
Changing The City Clerk’s Employment Classification From Charter Officer To Department Head
New Smyrna Beach Charter Amendment Question 4
Setting The Salary Of The City Commission By Charter And Increasing The Salary
New Smyrna Beach Charter Amendment Question 5
Prioritizing, But Not Mandating, Historic Preservation In The City Of New Smyrna Beach
New Smyrna Beach Charter Amendment Question 6
Establishing Cultural Arts As A Priority For The City Of New Smyrna Beach
New Smyrna Beach Charter Amendment Question 7
Mandating That The Charter Be Reviewed At Least Once Every 10 Years