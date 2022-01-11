Central Florida comedian honors Bob Saget

A Central Florida comedian took time to honor Bob Saget on Tuesday.

Carmen Vallone performed on Tuesday evening at Bonkerz Comedy Club in The Villages.

Villone says when he met Saget in the early 2000s at The Improv in Downtown Orlando, he was just a young comedian starting out and Sagat was the first comedian of such a high caliber that he met who inspired him.

"I just started doing stand-up a couple of years ago. You know, I make this decision to try to be in the comedy world, and the next thing you know, you're like sitting there...looking around like, how did this happen? Like these guys are monsters in the comedy world and I'm rubbing elbows with them and you know," said Vallone.

